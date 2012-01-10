SYDNEY Jan 11 Australia's Port Hedland,
one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, has
been shut down as a precaution due to approaching Tropical
Cyclone Heidi, a port official said on Wednesday.
The Category 1 system off Western Australia is moving south
towards the iron-rich Pilbara mining district, where companies
such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
have major operations.
Heidi is expected to produce wind gusts of 100 km per hour
(60 mph) in coastal areas from Port Hedland to Wallal early on
Wednesday morning, extending west to Dampier later on Wednesday,
the weather agency said.
(Reporting by Ed Davies)