SYDNEY Jan 11 Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, has been shut down as a precaution due to approaching Tropical Cyclone Heidi, a port official said on Wednesday.

The Category 1 system off Western Australia is moving south towards the iron-rich Pilbara mining district, where companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have major operations.

Heidi is expected to produce wind gusts of 100 km per hour (60 mph) in coastal areas from Port Hedland to Wallal early on Wednesday morning, extending west to Dampier later on Wednesday, the weather agency said.

(Reporting by Ed Davies)