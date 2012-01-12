SYDNEY Jan 13 Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, has reopened after being shut ahead of Tropical Cyclone Heidi, a port official said on Friday.

Heidi has now been downgraded from a cyclone and the storm is moving south over the southern iron-rich Pilbara district of Western Australia, the Australian bureau of meteorology said, adding there was a still a risk of flash floods and winds up to 90 km per hour. (Reporting by Ed Davies)