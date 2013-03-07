SYDNEY, March 8 A tropical cyclone that has
formed 1,000 km (600 miles) off Australia's northeast coast is
likely head further out to sea, Australia's weather bureau said
on Friday, sparing the region's coal and sugar industries and
coastal communities.
Tropical Cyclone Sandra is currently a category one storm,
the lowest on a one to five scale, but is expected to strengthen
and head southeast through the Coral Sea in the direction of New
Caledonia.
Northern Australia on average is hit with 11 tropical
cyclones between November and April each season. Sandra is the
seventh of the current summer.
A tropical storm in Queensland in January briefly reached
cyclone strength and forced MMG Ltd to temporarily
halt shipments of zinc concentrate from its Century mine in the
state's north, the second-largest zinc mine in the world.
It also brought heavy rains to the state's collieries
further south, which produce about half of the world's coking
coal, flooding rail haulage lines and shutting mines and ports.
Last month, Cyclone Rusty tore through the northwestern
Pilbara iron belt, closing Indian Ocean shipping ports handling
half the world's sea-borne iron ore trade and dumping up to 600
mm, or 2 feet, of rain.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Alison Williams)