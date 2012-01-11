PERTH Jan 11 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday it was shutting production from several oil fields off the northwest coast of Australia as Cyclone Heidi hit the region.

"In response to Tropical Cyclone Heidi Woodside has shut-in production from the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields on the North West Shelf and the Vincent oil field off the North West Cape," Woodside said in an emailed statement.

Woodside's North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, the nation's largest, is also located on the northwest coast. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)