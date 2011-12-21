* Two lows could generate cyclones off Australia
* Cyclones seen unlikely to hit coastlines
* Warning by meteorologists come as La Nina pattern persists
* One storm could head toward New Caledonia
SYDNEY, Dec 21 Two tropical lows off
northern Australia could develop into cyclones in coming days as
the La Niña weather pattern persists, but pose no immediate
threat to mining and crop regions devastated by cyclones and
flooding in early 2011.
The storms were forming as the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology forecast that the La Niña event associated with
early 2011's unstable weather across Australia was yet to abate.
La Niña conditions -- cooler Pacific Ocean water
temperatures -- were likely to persist through the summer months
of the Southern Hemisphere, the bureau said.
Australia's commodities sectors were warned earlier this
month to brace for a higher than normal number of cyclones over
the November-April tropical storm season due to the presence of
the La Niña pattern.
La Niña periods typically bring above-normal rainfall during
the second half of the year and summer across large parts of
Australia, particularly the eastern and northern regions.
A barrage of cyclones and tropical storms during the last
storm season flooded collieries and halted iron ore mining while
ripping apart sugar and wheat crops, driving up commodities
prices around the world.
Storm damage cut Australia's commodity-weighted economy's
gross domestic product growth by A$20 billion, or 1.5 percent,
in the 2010-2011 financial year.
The lows off the coast of Queensland state and the Northern
Territory were travelling east and north respectively and were
not forecast to touch land, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology
said on Wednesday.
The low in the Coral Sea, about 1,100 kms (680 miles) off
north Queensland, was expected to develop into a cyclone in the
next 12 to 18 hours, senior forecaster Michelle Berry said.
"At this stage we do not expect to have any direct impact on
the Queensland coast," Berry told Reuters.
Far north Queensland is home to some of the world's biggest
deposits of bauxite, much of it mined by Rio Tinto, as
well as alumina, aluminium, copper and nickel making facilities.
Berry said that if the storm maintained its predicted
course, it could pose a threat to the French territory of New
Caledonia later in the week.
Societe Le Nickel, a subsidiary of France's Eramet
suspended work at its five nickel mines on the island last
January as a precaution against Cyclone Vania.
Its Doniambo smelter in the capital Nomeau produces about
55,000 tonnes of nickel a year from ores supplied by the mines.
In the sparsely-populated Northern Territory, the bureau
said a monsoon trough 250 kms (155 miles) off the coast of
Darwin will develop into a tropical low, and there is a 50 to
100 percent chance of a cyclone developing by Friday.
The first cyclone of the season, named Alenga, developed
earlier this month in the Indian Ocean off the west coast but
dissipated before nearing land.