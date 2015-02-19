* Two cyclones head for Australia
* Winds up to 260 kph, flood, wind warnings
* Evacuations underway from low-lying communities
* Ship loading halted
(Updates wind speeds, port closing)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Two cyclones bearing down on
northeastern Australia dramatically intensified on Thursday as
emergency officials warned residents to take shelter on higher
ground ahead of torrential rain and flooding, destructive winds
and massive seas.
Cyclone Marcia is predicted to intensify to a category 4
system --- the second highest rating - as it crosses the
northeast Queensland coast on Friday morning with destructive
winds up to 270 kmh (170 mph) expected near the core of the
system, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
"This very dangerous cyclone is now at category four
intensity and continuing to intensify extremely rapidly," the
weather bureau's latest tropical cyclone advice said.
Meteorologists also expect Cyclone Lam, with winds near the
centre of 140 kph (85 mph) and gusts up to 195 kph (120 mph), is
forecast to make landfall in the remote Northern Territory late
Thursday or early Friday.
Lam has already forced some 350 residents to evacuate
exposed offshore islands and prompted emergency officials to
warn remaining residents to seek shelter on higher ground.
"Our message to Queenslanders is start getting ready now,"
said state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Supermarket shelves were cleared in towns in the path of
Marcia as residents bunkered down at homes or in shelters
erected in hospitals and schools.
Hundreds of "swift water" rescue teams were ready to assist
people stranded in floodwaters.
Shipping and aluminium smelting in the path of the cyclones
could face disruptions but farmers suffering under severe
drought will welcome the soaking rains.
The Port of Gladstone, Queensland's biggest multi-commodity
port, said all ship loading operations have ceased. Maritime
Safety Queensland said ships would be moved away from Gladstone
Harbour and into deeper, safer sea lanes.
Marcia is expected to make landfall 125 km (75 miles) north
of Boyne Island in Queensland, where Rio Tinto
operates Australia's largest aluminium smelter.
While Lam will pass close to Rio's Gove bauxite mining
operation in the sparsely populated Northern Territory.
Lam was also threatening to disrupt BHP Billiton's
Groote Eylandt manganese mine and Glencore's (GLEN.L)
McArthur River zinc and lead mine.
Once Marcia makes landfall it is predicted to sweep down
Queensland's heavily populated southeast coast, which includes
Australia's third largest city Brisbane.
Queensland State Emergency Services said it had so far
handed out more than 7,000 sandbags to help shore up homes and
storefronts and advised residents to seek higher ground.
Coastal towns were already feeling the brunt of rising seas
and many beaches were closed.
(Editing by Michael Perry)