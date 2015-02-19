SYDNEY Feb 20 Officials issued emergency
warnings on Friday as Cyclone Marcia bore down on northeastern
Australia, warning residents to expect torrential rain and
flooding, destructive winds and massive seas.
Emergency services were evacuating almost 1,000 homes in the
direct path of the storm but they told other residents it was
now too late to evacuate and urged them to bunker down in the
safest place in their houses.
"Over the next 24 hours, Queenslanders are about to go
through a harrowing and terrifying experience," Queensland state
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a news conference in
Brisbane. "We are now very concerned with people's safety."
Cyclone Marcia was upgraded overnight to a category 5
system, the highest rating. It is due to cross the northeast
Queensland coast within hours, with destructive winds of up to
285 kph (177 mph) expected near the core of the system,
according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Angus MacSwan)