SYDNEY Feb 20 Officials issued emergency warnings on Friday as Cyclone Marcia bore down on northeastern Australia, warning residents to expect torrential rain and flooding, destructive winds and massive seas.

Emergency services were evacuating almost 1,000 homes in the direct path of the storm but they told other residents it was now too late to evacuate and urged them to bunker down in the safest place in their houses.

"Over the next 24 hours, Queenslanders are about to go through a harrowing and terrifying experience," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a news conference in Brisbane. "We are now very concerned with people's safety."

Cyclone Marcia was upgraded overnight to a category 5 system, the highest rating. It is due to cross the northeast Queensland coast within hours, with destructive winds of up to 285 kph (177 mph) expected near the core of the system, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

