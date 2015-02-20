* No reports of casualties
* Thousands of people told to stay indoors
* BHP shuts coal rail and port operations
* Ten percent of sugar crop at risk
* Second cyclone cuts through Northern Territory
By Jason Reed
ROCKHAMPTON, Australia, Feb 20 A powerful
cyclone slammed into northeast Australia on Friday, destroying
homes, upending trees, cutting power lines and causing flash
floods, while a second storm severed communications to a
northern island where heavy damage was expected.
Tens of thousands took what shelter they could as Cyclone
Marcia caught Queensland state almost unawares, gathering
strength in just a few hours before making landfall midmorning
as a category 5 system - the highest rating.
Emergency services scrambled to evacuate thousands of homes
before pulling out and warning anyone who had not left to
barricade themselves inside to avoid wind gusts peaking at 285
kph (177 mph).
Rail lines to coastal ports, an essential part of
Queensland's A$280 billion ($218 billion) commodities
export-driven economy, were brought to a standstill.
"Stay indoors, take the safest room in the home and let the
storm pass," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant
Commissioner John Watson told media after the storm passed over
the coastal city of Rockhampton, home to 75,000 people, and
headed south towards Australia's third-largest city, Brisbane.
There were no reports of deaths or injuries and the storm
was downgraded to a category 2 by evening. But authorities
warned heavy rains and flooding were likely to continue for
several days and extend inland.
Some 48,000 homes were left without power, Watson added,
broken power lines and flooding leaving some areas too dangerous
for energy companies to begin repairs.
The storm roared over the coastal town of Yeppoon which,
like Rockhampton, was facing a night without power.
"The home is one of the oldest in Yeppoon," Melanie Cobb
told Reuters as she sifted through the rain-soaked contents of
her grandmother's 80-year-old house where one wall had been
ripped away. Among the ruined contents was Cobb's childhood
teddy bear.
More than 10 percent of Australia's sugar crop was at risk
from Marcia, an industry body warned. BHP
Billiton suspended rail lines hauling coal from
its inland collieries to the Hay Point shipping terminal.
Marcia's forecast trajectory indicated the impact on coal
mining was expected to be less severe than in 2011, when
Queensland missed its annual coal export target by 40 million
tonnes after storms dumped unprecedented amounts of rain into
pits.
Data supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology showed Marcia
moving inland rather than directly impacting the Gladstone
industrial hub, where Rio Tinto operates
Australia's largest aluminium smelter.
Emergency service officials in the neighbouring Northern
Territory were beginning to assess the damage caused by Cyclone
Lam that made landfall in the remote region east of Darwin.
The category 4 storm hit near the settlement of Ramingining,
where residents were beginning to emerge to inspect the damage.
Communications had been cut with tiny Elcho Island, which was
believed to have experienced widespread damage, police said.
By evening, Lam had been downgraded to a tropical low but
continued to dump heavy rain across the north as it moved
southwest.
($1 = A$1.3)
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell, Jim Regan and Byron Kaye
in Sydney; Editing by Nick Macfie)