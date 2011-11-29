CANBERRA Nov 29 Australia could see the first severe tropical storms of the summer cyclone season hit the country in early December, the weather bureau warned on Tuesday, pointing to computer modelling of sea temperatures and weather in the Indian Ocean.

"During the past week, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) has gained strength over the Indian Ocean as it progresses eastwards towards Australia. It is likely that this MJO event will spawn the first tropical cyclone for the Australian cyclone season," the bureau said in a climate alert.

The Indian Ocean borders Australia's resource powerhouse Western Australia state, which is home to many major iron ore mines, as well as offshore oil and gas developments.

