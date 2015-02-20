SYDNEY Feb 20 Suncorp Group Ltd,
Australia's largest general insurer by market value, said on
Friday a cyclone pounding the country's north-east will cost the
company a maximum of A$200 million ($155 million).
In a short statement issued as the cyclone hit the coastline
of Queensland state, Queensland-based Suncorp said it has
activated its "major claims event capabilities" to process
claims as fast as possible.
The company said its comprehensive reinsurance program "will
limit the financial impact of this event to a maximum A$200
million", before tax.
Cyclone Marcia was upgraded overnight to a category 5
system, the highest rating. When it hit Queensland on Friday it
left roads flooded and homes without power, with hundreds forced
to evacuate. It was expected to head south toward more populated
New South Wales state.
Some areas of Queensland were expected to receive as much as
200 millimetres of rain during the cyclone, the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.
A week earlier, Suncorp posted a 15 percent increase in half
yearly net profit, despite a A$250 million exposure to a hail
storm which also affected Queensland.
($1 = 1.2827 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)