SYDNEY Nov 30 (Reuters photographer Jason Reed
grew up in Sydney and took the ferry often as a child. Between
June and November 2015 he travelled on every regular Sydney
ferry route to take the pictures for this photo essay.)
On the ferries that crisscross Sydney's harbour, passengers
sit inside hunched over their smartphones, ignoring the gorgeous
scenery afforded by what many people think is the world's most
beautiful commute. But not Nina Leatherday.
Eating a breakfast of hot oats before sunrise, Leatherday
braves 9 degree C (48 F) mid-winter temperatures on the outside
deck of a ferry from Manly to Circular Quay.
The Michigan native, who is accustomed to harsh winters, was
the only passenger sitting on the outside deck of Sydney's most
famous ferry service recently, while others huddled in the
heated cabin.
The bracing wind and salty spray are refreshing, she said,
and afford her the only opportunity to experience the outdoors
en route to a long day's work in a biscuit factory.
In this water-centric city, conversation inevitably steers
to the scenic harbour - backdrop of countless tourist pictures.
The arrival in 1788 of British Captain Arthur Phillip's 11
convict ships in Sydney Cove and subsequent discovery of a
freshwater stream led to what is now Circular Quay ferry port
and , in many ways, the birthplace of modern Australia.
Would those 'first settlers' even be able to imagine 225
years later the transformation from humble beginnings to a
bucket list locale for most travelers? Lattes and smartphones
aside, one thing would have been familiar: Sydney's commuters
sail to work on ferries named after those in the first fleet.
The Friendship, Charlotte and Golden Grove among others.
Sydney's ferry system has been its lifeblood since the mid
1800s, transporting more than 15 million individual passenger
journeys each year, according to the Bureau of Transport
Statistics. From fast-food employees to finance industry
executives, more than 40,000 trips are taken every day.
Corporate affairs executive Jake Krausmann took up his
position on the bow of a city-bound ferry from Manly, performing
a daily stretching and exercise routine in the shadow of the
Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The Manly ferry has been
Krausmann's preferred commute for 10 years. He travels on the
outside decks in any weather and says he never gets sick of the
trip.
As winter turns to spring, the passengers come out of their
cabin 'hibernation' and soak up Australia's burning sun and
fresh air. Cool water sprays the face of financial services
worker Hugh Dive as he sits on the rear deck on his way home to
the exclusive suburb of Rose Bay.
In the warmer months Dive rides his racing bicycle into the
city in the morning and catches the ferry back home to beat the
clogged and narrow streets of Sydney's older eastern suburbs.
At 37 locations dotted around the harbour, Sydneysiders wait
for their water transport. They include smartly dressed office
workers from once-industrial suburbs, now the realm of
multi-million dollar waterfront homes; jetties at Kissing Point
or Cockatoo Island; locations east and west of the Sydney
Harbour Bridge become mustering points for thousands.
Huge ocean swells from the Pacific can force cancellations
of the Manly service, while at the other end of the spectrum
regular low tides force services to Australia's first inland
settlement at Parramatta to be cut short: the ferries would run
aground further upriver. Passengers must unceremoniously
complete their journey home by bus.
From there they will resume their digital world of viral
videos and social media. And outside the world's most beautiful
commute will be over - until tomorrow.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)