SYDNEY Aug 25 Australia's competition watchdog
will launch a broad investigation into the country's dairy
industry, the country's deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said
on Thursday.
The investigation comes after Australia's largest dairy
processor Murray Goulburn and New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-operative Group in April reduced the their farm gate
prices, or what they pay farmers for their milk, by nearly 20
percent. This new price is below the break even costs for a
number of farmers, leaving many of them financially struggling.
The Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
launched an investigation into the timing and notice of the
cuts, but Joyce said the ACCC will launch a broader
investigation.
"An in-depth and independent inquiry is a thorough and fair
way to uncover inefficiencies and inequities that our farmers
face - and identify a way forward," said Joyce, who is also acts
as the country's agriculture minister.
"The ACCC inquiry, to begin in November, will investigate
sharing of risk along the supply chain, supply agreements and
contracts, competition, bargaining and trading practices in the
industry and the effect of world and retail prices on
profitability."
The ACCC is expected to report its findings in the second
half of 2017, and in the meantime global milk prices are
expected to have rebounded.
Whole milk powder prices last week soared 18.9 percent and
are now 42 percent higher than lows hit in February.
Murray Goulburn, rival Bega Cheese Ltd and New
Zealand niche processor a2 Milk Company all met market
expectations on Wednesday despite a turbulent year marked by
falling prices and sluggish demand.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)