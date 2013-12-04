SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia's competition regulator
will begin public hearings into one of the three bids for
Australia's oldest dairy firm early next year, target
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co said on
Thursday.
The heated battle for Warrnambool has moved into the slow
lane as two separate regulators examine offers from preferred
bidder Canada's Saputo Inc and rival Murray Goulburn
Co-operative Co Ltd.
Warrnambool said the Australian Competition Tribunal had set
Dec. 9 as a case management conference and Feb. 10 as the start
of public hearings into Murray Goulburn's A$530 million bid.
Murray Goulburn's offer is conditional on approval from the
tribunal, which is likely to take between three and six months
to make a decision.
Warrnambool said it would seek to actively participate in
the tribunal process.
The takeover battle for Warrnambool has been one of the most
competitive in Australia for years, with nine bids and counter
bids notched up since Bega Cheese Ltd, the third
bidder, made the first approach in August.
Warrnambool is attractive for both its basic dairy produce -
it churns out around 800 million litres (210 million gallons) of
milk a year via its shareholder farms - and infrastructure that
includes a high-tech plant producing value-added milk extracts.
Saputo is currently suspended from processing orders for its
A$515 million bid, which has the support of the board, after
Murray Goulburn won an interim order from the Takeovers Panel.
Murray Goulburn and Bega are asking the Takeovers Panel to
force Saputo to drop its latest revised offer, arguing a
decision to abandon A$1.31 per share in proposed dividends means
shareholders will not have access to A$0.56 in franking credits.
The temporary block by the Takeovers Panel can last up to
two months while it considers whether to conduct a full
investigation.
Saputo and Murray Goulburn have been the more aggressive
bidders in the race, with Bega's cash and shares offer,
currently worth around A$515 million, trailing.