WELLINGTON/SYDNEY Oct 27 Two of Australia's
biggest dairy producers said they will raise returns to farmers
on Thursday, a sign that a nascent recovery in dairy prices is
beginning to filter through to the struggling industry.
Fonterra Australia lifted its farmgate payout by
A$0.35 while Murray Goulburn said it was setting aside a one-off
sum of more than A$80 million to pay more for milk supply and
fund loans for struggling farmers.
"Prices are getting back to break-even levels for farmers,"
said Michael Harvey, a senior dairy analyst at Rabobank. "It is
encouraging and it gives them immediate cash flow, which is a
good sign."
Fonterra said in a statement it had increased its average
farmgate milk price to A$5.10 ($3.89) per kilogram of milk
solids (kgMS) for the 2016/17 season from A$4.75, after seeing
increases in auction prices in August and September.
Prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter have
fallen sharply for more than two years, hit by a global
oversupply, squeezing the finances of farmers and producers and
pushing many towards consolidation in search of economies of
scale.
There are hopes of an ongoing recovery in dairy prices after
average prices at a fortnightly global dairy auction have risen
26 percent since July.
"Although the global market remains volatile, since the
beginning of the season, global milk supply has continued to
decline significantly while demand has remained relatively
stable," Fonterra Australia Managing Director René Dedoncker
said in a statement.
Australia's largest dairy processor Murray Goulburn also
said on Thursday it would take a one-off sum of A$81.8 million
($62.5 million) from the profit pool of its publicly traded MG
Unit Trust.
The company would use A$50 million to pay farmers $0.02 per
kgMS more for their milk supplies and A$31.8 million to
supplement its farmer loan scheme.
Murray Goulburn in April slashed the prices paid to farmers
for their milk after conceding that its strategy of exporting
high-valued products such a nutritional dairy products to
countries like China was not working.
But, with the announcement coming so late into the season,
farmers said they had no choice but to maintain production
levels, despite incurring mounting losses.
However, analysts were hopeful that the mid-term picture for
farmers' finances was rosier.
"We do see some further steam in the rally of milk prices,"
said Rabobank's Harvey.
($1 = 1.3110 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON and Colin
Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)