SYDNEY Oct 27 Australia's largest milk
processor Murray Goulburn said on Thursday it would take a
one-off sum of A$81.8 million ($62.54 million) from the profit
pool of its publicly traded MG Unit Trust to allow it
to help its struggling dairy farmer members.
Murray Goulburn said in a statement it would use A$50
million to pay farmers $0.02 more for their milk supplies and
A$31.8 million to supplement its revised scheme of providing
loans to struggling dairy farmers.
Murray Goulburn in April slashed prices paid to farmers for
their milk after conceding that its strategy of exporting
high-valued products such a nutritional dairy products to
countries like China was not working.
But with the announcement coming so late into the season,
farmers said they had no choice but to maintain production
levels, despite incurring mounting losses.
"The announcement today preserves MG's ability to make these
investments in the future, whilst maintaining prudent debt
levels. We thank our suppliers and investors for their patience
as we have worked through this review, and we now look forward
to working together to rebuild our great co-operative," said
Philip Tracy, chairman of Murray Goulburn.
Prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter have
fallen sharply for more than two years, hit by a global
oversupply, squeezing the finances of farmers and producers and
pushing many towards consolidation in search of economies of
scale.
($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars)
