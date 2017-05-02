SYDNEY May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn
on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy
products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns,
lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.
Newly installed CEO Ari Mervis said the country's largest
dairy processor would not go ahead with a planned investment in
high-margin nutritional and dairy drinks, marking an abrupt
shift for a company that was relying on premium products to
drive returns.
"These have been difficult decisions to make, however, they
are necessary steps to ensure the future strength and
competitiveness of Murray Goulburn," Mervis said in a statement.
Murray Goulburn also said it would close three manufacturing
plants and forgive debt owed to the company as part of a
financial assistance package issued late last year to farmers.
Shares in Murray Goulburn's publicly traded MG Unit Trust
posted their biggest one-day loss in a year after the dairy
processor said it expected financial writedowns of A$410 million
($309 million) as a result of the changes.
MG Unit Trust was trading down 11 percent at $0.92 at 03016
GMT at a seven-week low.
"The announcement represents a major reset of Murray
Goulburn," said Michael Harvey, a dairy analyst at Rabobank.
"It signals that Murray Goulburn is still very much in
recovery and that process may take several years."
The company had previously adopted a strategy of paying
above market rates to secure sufficient milk supplies, but fell
to a half-year loss in February of nearly A$32 million after
soft Chinese demand for its high-margin products.
The latest financial writedowns come just days after
Australia's competition regulator said it would take legal
action against Murray Goulburn, alleging the company did not
inform its farmers early enough that its strategy was failing.
In April 2016, Murray Goulburn cut the price it paid
suppliers by 20 percent in a move that angered farmers, who said
the cut came so late in the season that they had little chance
but to continue producing at a loss.
($1 = 1.3261 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)