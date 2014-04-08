SYDNEY, April 9 Australia's No.2 department
store operator, David Jones Ltd, said on Wednesday it
had agreed to a takeover offer from South Africa's Woolworth
Holdings Ltd valuing the company at around A$2.15
billion ($2 billion).
David Jones said it had entered into a scheme of arrangement
with Woolworths for the A$4 per share bid which represented a 25
percent premium to its closing price on Tuesday.
David Jones was approached last year by larger rival Myer
Holdings Ltd about possible merger but rejected the
proposal.
David Jones Chairman Gordon Cairms said the board had
considered a number of proposals including remaining a
standalone company or merging with Myer but concluded that the
Woolworths' deal was in the best interests of shareholders.
($1 = 1.0712 Australian Dollars)
