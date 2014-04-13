(Repeats April 11 story with no changes to text)
SYDNEY/JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Making one of the
biggest bets on the Australian retail market by a foreign firm
to date, South Africa's Woolworths Holdings thinks
turning around David Jones Ltd will be a slam dunk.
Woolworths has much working in its favour with its $2
billion punt on the 180-year-old Australian firm - a track
record of rapid growth, a chief executive with long experience
in Australia's retail market and plans to leverage greater scale
to cater to the countries' common fashion seasons.
Australia's No. 2 department store operator, by contrast,
has been bedevilled by boardroom fiascos and a failed foray into
online shopping. Like bigger rival, Myer Holdings Ltd,
it is seen as very much on the backfoot against foreign
"fast-fashion" apparel retailers like Inditex's Zara
and Hennes & Mauritz AB. Its profit has halved and its
share price has fallen 40 percent since 2010.
For those reasons, Australian retail experts give Woolworths
CEO Ian Moir, a straight-talking Scot who led the company's
existing Australian business - upmarket clothing retailer
Country Road Ltd - for nine years, more than a fair
shot at putting David Jones back on its feet.
But at $2 billion, the planned acquisition is also expensive
for a company with a market value of $5.7 billion, and some
analysts worry that Woolworths is paying too much for an asset
that won't yield the high growth that could be achieved in
Africa, where retail sales are growing about 30 percent a year.
"South Africa is becoming more competitive, more over-traded
so a lot of retailers are looking outside for growth and the
rest of Africa is an obvious conclusion," said Roger Tejwani, an
analyst at Cape Town-based Noah Capital.
"My concern is they are trying to chase growth outside of
South Africa but they are doing it at the wrong place and
price."
Shares in Johannesburg-listed Woolworths have lost 6 percent
since news of the deal.
Woolworths, which pulled out of Nigeria late last year,
still plans to expand in African countries such as Kenya and
Mauritius, its head of international operations Paula Disberry
said on Thursday, but she added that a lack of good shopping
malls was inhibiting growth.
EASY FIXES
Under Moir, Woolworths' profit has more than doubled in the
past five years and its shares have risen almost 500 percent
during the same period, making it a must-have in fund managers'
portfolios.
Woolworths has benefited from a two-pronged approach of
catering to its traditional luxury-seeking customers while also
developing less expensive aspirational brands to attract the
nation's fast-growing black middle class.
And Moir, who will be broadly trying to replicate his
Woolworths strategy in Australia, sees a lot of simple fixes for
David Jones, which he said in a call with analysts "had kind of
lost sight of the customer" in its brand and store management.
One key area will be quickly building up what he calls David
Jones' "woeful" private label sales to 20 percent of total sales
from 3 percent currently - an aim that is central to his plans
to add A$130 million to the Australian firm's annual profit
within five years.
That would be on par with Woolworths, whose inhouse brands
have helped it gain a net earnings margin of about 8 percent,
above David Jones' 5.5 percent, although less than Inditex and H
& M which enjoy margins of around 14 percent.
The company is expected to bring its flagship jeanswear
brand RE: as well as its Studio. W brand for professional and
formal wear to the Australian market.
ONLINE UPSIDE
Online shopping will be another big focus. Burned by a foray
into the early e-commerce wave that yielded little in the way of
sales, David Jones put off any further serious investment in
online until too late, preferring to focus on store overhauls
and cost controls.
As the fallout from the global financial crisis has driven
shoppers to seek better deals online, the A$18.7 billion
Australian department store sector has shrunk by almost 2
percent annually in the five years to 2014, according to
industry researcher IBISWorld.
Meanwhile, Australian online shopping has grown at up to 30
percent annually in that period, with that growth stabilising to
about 11 percent in 2013, according to National Australia Bank.
In the briefing with analysts, Moir noted that Country
Road's online sales were greater than David Jones' web-based
sales despite the department store being a much bigger business.
Under new management Country Road Group brands will immediately
be on offer on David Jones's website, he added.
He also said fixing David Jones' customer relationship
management was a priority, noting that only 20 percent of its
customers used the department store's branded credit cards
compared to 70 percent at Woolworths and 85 percent at Country
Road. Building a faster inventory management to better compete
with the likes of H&M and Zara was also key.
"There's going to be more northern hemisphere guys coming
into the southern hemisphere, trying to compete with southern
hemisphere retailers," Moir said.
"You either embrace that and build a competitive platform to
compete against that or you're not going to survive."
