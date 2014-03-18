SYDNEY, March 19 Australia's No. 2 department
store operator David Jones Ltd on Wednesday reported a
4.6 percent fall in first-half net profit, the smallest decline
in three years, beating expectations on improved sales and
online growth.
The company said its net profit after tax was A$70.1 million
($64.02 million) in the six months ended Jan. 25, compared with
A$73.5 million a year ago. The result was higher than an average
forecast of A$66.7 million from four analysts.
($1 = 1.0950 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Stephen Coates and
G Crosse)