SYDNEY, Sept 25 David Jones Ltd, Australia's No.2 department store chain, reported a 5.9 percent fall in full-year profit after booking a one-off charge for offloading the management of its electronics business to privately-owned Dick Smith.

David Jones, which has been facing increased competition from online and international retailers in Australia, on Wednesday said it expects trading conditions to "remain challenging" over the next 12 months with consumer sentiment staying subdued.

Australian shoppers have been slow to respond to record low interest rates, preferring to repay their debts as the country's mining boom begins to fade and unemployment creeps higher.

David Jones posted a net profit after tax of A$95.2 million ($89.43 million), including the one-off charge of A$9.1 million related to the Dick Smith transaction, compared with A$101.1 million a year ago.

Excluding that charge, net profit was A$101.6 million, in line with a mean forecast of A$100.8 million from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

David Jones' larger rival, Myer Holdings Ltd earlier this month missed expectations with a 9 percent fall in full-year profit.

Shares in David Jones closed on Tuesday at A$2.85, having gained 20 percent in 2013, outperforming a 13 percent rise in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. ($1 = 1.0646 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)