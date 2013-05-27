SYDNEY May 27 David Jones Ltd, Australia's No.2 department store chain, on Monday reported a 3.4 percent fall in its third-quarter sales, as a mild start to winter impacted its womenswear business and electronics sales continued to come under pressure.

The upmarket retailer said same-store sales fell 3.4 percent to A$386.2 million ($372.1million) from a year ago in the three months ending April 27.

"The unseasonably warm start to winter impacted our business, in particular Womenswear," chief executive Paul Zahra said in a statement.

"Our overall sales performance was once again adversely impacted by our Home categories, in particular Electronics which continues to be subject to industry and price pressures."

Total sales in the quarter fell 2.2 percent to A$391.1 million, the company said.

Shares in David Jones dropped 4.3 percent to a 3-1/2-month low of A$2.47 shortly after the Australian market opened.

David Jones, like other brick-and-mortar retailers in Australia, has seen its sales hit by a high Australian dollar and a shift to more online shopping.

The department store will launch a partnership with UnionPay, China's dominant payment card supplier, later this week to tap the deep pockets of rich Chinese tourists.

Zahra said the partnership was a "good opportunity" given that more than 700,000 Chinese nationals visited Australia annually and the average transaction size on the UnionPay card was the highest in the world.

Bigger rival Myer Holdings Ltd last week posted a small rise in third-quarter sales and said it remained cautious about the outlook for retail trading, without providing any guidance for full-year earnings.

($1 = 0.9636 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)