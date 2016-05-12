SYDNEY May 12 The Australian government raised
a record-matching A$7 billion ($5.14 billion) in a new issue of
12-year debt, with one third sold to international investors
attracted by the bond's relatively high yield, it said on
Thursday.
Australia's AAA credit rating remains a big draw for
investors from central banks to sovereign wealth funds which
together hold around 65 percent of Australia's A$422 billion
debt. Australia is one of only 10 countries boasting a top-notch
rating with a stable outlook.
The new bonds, maturing in May 2028, will pay a coupon of
2.25 percent to yield 2.525 percent. This equates to a margin of
20 basis points over the 10-year futures contract.
"In global terms, we are still above other sovereign bonds,"
said Robert Nicholl, chief executive officer of the Australian
Office of Financial Management (AOFM), the government funding
agency, referring to the sub-zero rates of many nations in
Europe and Japan.
This is why analysts forecast the Australian dollar
to remain supported in the long-term even though the outlook for
interest rates is dovish.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week cut rates to a
record low of 1.75 percent and markets are fully priced for
another easing this year.
While the Australian dollar has tumbled around five U.S.
cents in three weeks to be last at $0.7336, it remained
well above 65 cents, a level recently suggested by an RBA board
member as more appropriate for the economy.
The new issue order book went above A$11 billion with around
80 investors participating in the offer, Nicholl said.
In 2014, Australia raised two A$7 billion issues with
maturities of 2026 and 2037.
Around 70 percent of the new issue was sold in Australia,
with 9 percent distributed in Asia, 8 percent in Britain and the
balance elsewhere.
Many foreign investors buy Australian government debt in the
secondary markets.
By investor type, the AOFM said fund managers bought around
one third of the offer, with banks' trading desks taking another
third.
Around 14 percent was sold to banks for balance sheet
purposes, while 14.5 percent was placed with hedge funds. Less
than 8 percent was distributed to central banks with the rest
sold to diverse buyers. The offer was jointly managed by Citi,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank and UBS, the AOFM
said.
($1 = 1.3626 Australian dollars)
