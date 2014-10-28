* Recent surge in Tier 1 capital supply weighs on bank
hybrids
* Thin pipeline supply seen supporting recovery
* ANZ & Westpac bank hybrids seen as good buys
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Oct 29 Fund managers have turned bullish
on Australian bank hybrid securities due to expected strong
earnings from lenders and a thin pipeline of supply, defying
concerns about near-term market indigestion and the prospect of
further price declines.
Banks issue relatively high-yielding hybrid securities - a
mix of bonds and equities - to bolster their Tier 1 capital
requirements, with investors ranging from funds to individuals.
In a sign of their popularity, more than half of the A$6
billion ($5.3 billion) of Tier 1 capital sold by Australian
lenders this year was taken up in a matter of weeks in the third
quarter.
The rush for hybrid yields has worried regulators. The
Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said
some retail investors may not fully understand the complex
instruments, especially self-managed retirement funds, the
largest growing segment of the pension fund market.
The demand seen in the last quarter has since retreated as
the market continues to digest the new issuances, sending prices
much lower across the board. The fall was the largest since the
2008/09 global financial crisis, leading several fund managers
to see good reason to buy hybrid debt now.
"Hybrids issued by ANZ and Westpac earlier in the year look
very cheap with margins well above their initial spread," said
Campbell Dawson, a portfolio manager at Elstree Investment
Management Ltd, which manages A$180 million in fixed income and
credit.
The margin of Australia and New Zealand Group Ltd's
Tier 1 securities climbed to 341 basis points over bank bill
swaps, from 325 bps in February when they were issued.
The spread on Westpac Banking Corp's hybrids
similarly rose to 345 basis points from 305 bps in May, when
they were sold.
Some fund managers caution that margins may slip further,
but they are confident that if this happens, prices will bounce
back due to underlying demand.
"Banks will have a good reporting season and this will push
hybrid prices back to above par," said a private wealth manager,
who asked not to be named for sensitivity reasons. Convertible
debt is currently trading between A$96 to A$98, from A$100 when
they were initially sold.
Also helping is a thin issuance pipeline with regional
lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank being the only lender
with a preference share issue maturing next year, according to
Damien Williamson, a research analyst at brokerage firm Bell
Potter.
Williamson also pointed to the strong capitalisation of
Australian banks, which he said makes them less likely to raise
additional hybrid securities, which would create more supply and
push prices lower. With more than 8 percent in Tier 1 capital,
the nation's four largest banks stand well above their
international peers.
Moreover, the search for yield is seen as an extra pillar of
support for a rebound in prices.
"Global credit markets are a bit weaker now, but it's still
an opportunity to buy hybrids, particularly with terms of
deposit falling," Elstree's Dawson said.
Most of the convertible bank notes are sold to individual
investors, attracted by eye-catching returns of 7 percent, well
above a typical five-year term deposit offering 4 percent.
Their popularity has also alarmed Australian regulators
concerned that some brokerage firms were aggressively marketing
these complex instruments without fully explaining the risks.
For instance, some promotional materials had referred to
hybrids as stocks and were classified as fixed income in a way
that may have been misleading.
So far, regulator ASIC said it had not taken any enforcement
action as promoters of bank hybrids had followed its
recommendations.
($1 = 1.1343 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)