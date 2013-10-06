* Australian self-managed pension funds account for $470 bln
* Regulators fear risky assets are being sold to
unsophisticated investors
* Sale of high-yielding, thinly traded bonds highlight
growing concerns
* Calls for more education and regulation of self-managed
funds
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Oct 7 Risky, high-yielding debt is being
sold to Australian retail investors who manage their own pension
savings, a move that underlines growing risks associated with
the country's $1.5 trillion private pensions system, the world's
fourth largest.
About A$500 billion ($469 billion), or almost a third, of
pensions are self-managed by individuals who avoid paying fees
to professional managers and often spurn investment advice,
making them an easy target for those marketing risky securities.
The sale of high-yielding debt to these investors underlines
what regulators, including the central bank, see as a worrying
trend toward greater financial risk in this part of the pension
system. They are concerned these savings could be in jeopardy in
the event of a market shock like the 2008-09 financial crisis.
"The challenge is that some of them think they are
sophisticated investors and that behaviour drives their
investment into quite risky assets," said Paul Dowling,
principal analyst at banking research firm East & Partners.
"From a policy point of view, that's a major concern because
their retirement funds can suddenly disappear."
The disappointing performance of some professionally managed
pension funds in recent years has prompted a three-fold increase
in self-managed retirement funds, whose total assets are now
almost as large as the banking system's total retail deposits.
Individuals managing their own funds have long preferred a
high exposure to shares and are now being approached by niche
fixed-income brokers selling tiny unlisted bond offers from
unrated small Australian companies.
Typically these bonds pay eye-grabbing yields of 7 percent
to 8.5 percent, roughly double what Australian state and federal
government bonds pay.
Many bankers and asset managers, however, fear this emerging
group of investors is not fully aware of the risks of entering a
market where there are only one or two brokers to trade with.
"If they buy the bonds and hold them until maturity and
nothing goes wrong, terrific. But if they want to sell or buy
existing bonds in the secondary market, there is only one party
they can deal with," said Phil Bayley, a debt capital market
consultant at ADCM.
Unlike Europe or Japan where retail bonds are popular, less
than 10 percent of Australia's A$530 billion of corporate bonds
on issue is sold to retail investors, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
"The positive side is that they are getting greater exposure
to fixed income because Australia's bond market is a wholesale
market," he said. "But the negative side that concerns me is
that (these bonds) are highly illiquid."
With banks reluctant to lend to non-core clients due to
tighter regulatory capital rules, niche brokerage firms have
stepped in by selling A$210 million of debt issued from four
companies over the past 12 months.
They included second-hand goods seller Cash Converters
International, child care centre operator G8 Education
, sugar miller Mackay Sugar and catering firm Silver
Chef.
This is only the beginning, according to fund managers who
have been approached to buy these offers.
However, Bayley said that if more brokers were to market
these bonds, it would greatly enhance liquidity and price
transparency and therefore reduce risk for investors.
These bonds are only a small part of the market, though some
debt experts said they highlighted a need for further education
to ensure retail pension investors understood the risks.
"The point is don't wait for things to blow up,
proactiveness won't hurt," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific Research at TD Securities in Singapore.
REGULATORS CONCERNED
The issue of risky self-managed funds has come on the radar
of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC),
which has warned against other types of higher-yielding debt,
such as certain long-dated hybrid securities.
The corporate watchdog said risks were often inadequately
explained to these investors and urged more disclosure.
Last week, the central bank also flagged concerns over
self-managed pension funds, warning individuals against using
their retirement savings to buy property and bet on a housing
boom.
Self-managed funds are the fastest-growing part of the
pension system and are tipped to rise to 40 percent of the total
pool of retirement savings by 2018.
Data from research firm Investment Trends shows just half of
self-managed retirement funds sought professional advice, down
from two thirds in 2010.
Some fund managers have suggested that regulation is
required, such as restrictions on investors' eligibility to
purchase such investments, while others have called for the
establishment of a mandatory suitability test for buyers.
($1 = 1.0655 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Mark
Bendeich)