SYDNEY Dec 22 Some foreign investors who missed
out on lucrative returns because they avoided Australia's
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for fear of a
bursting property bubble are changing their view and considering
investing in Australian debt.
"Investors were less negative on the Australian economy than
was the case in September when we last marketed offshore," said
Ivan Colhoun, chief economist at National Australia Bank (NAB),
who visited North American clients earlier this month.
To be sure, many offshore investors believe Australia's
frothy housing market could collapse as the economy slows due to
tumbling iron ore prices on China's economic slowdown, with dire
effects on the housing market.
One such investor is State Street Global Advisors, which
manages US$2.2 trillion of assets, and is particularly
underweight almost all forms of risk linked to Australian
property, including stocks, bonds and residential
mortgage-backed securities.
"We are not getting compensated for the risks," said Mark
Wills, head of solutions group Asia Pacific at State Street.
Property bears cite a national rise in Australian house
prices of 45 percent since 2008, with Sydney prices up a
whopping 82 percent, drawing unfavourable comparisons with the
price bubbles that did so much financial damage in the United
States and Britain.
Yet, John Sorrel, head of credit at Nikko Asset Management,
takes the opposite view and is bullish AAA-rated 'conventional'
Australian RMS because of their robust structure, which protects
investors against sudden events.
"Based upon overseas experience like Ireland and the UK,
even with a 40 percent drop in home prices, you'd still expect
to get your money back."
But bears such as offshore hedge funds have been consistent
short sellers of Australian banks and have stayed clear of the
mortgage-backed securities market.
Both strategies - avoiding RMS and shorting Australian banks
- have cost investors strong returns as the major banks have
posted record profits and lifted the broadest index of bank
shares by 95 percent since the end of 2008.
Similarly, Australia's A$147 billion ($106 billion)
residential mortgage-backed securities market, among the world's
biggest, has performed rather well.
Mortgage-backed debt issued by Westpac Bank, for example,
pays around 150 basis points over 2-year Australian government
bonds with the same AAA rating.
"No investor has ever lost principal on any rated
Australian RMBS," said Ken Hanton, director capital financing at
National Australia Bank, in stark contrast to the billions
investors lost in the U.S. housing market collapse and global
financial crisis.
"It would have to be a disastrous environment to not to get
it (the principal) back," said Ken Hanton.
That assurance owes much to Australia's strict lending
standards and an ultra-conservative prudential regulator, which
has imposed some of the world's toughest capital requirements on
banks.
While it may look too late, foreign investors can still get
in on the RMBS game now, with ratings agencies Moody's and
Standard & Poor's both expecting the market to stay strong.
S&P believes the loan arrears rate is likely to remain
below the critical 1 percent level, which is considered highly
stable.
($1 = 1.3854 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)