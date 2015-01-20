SYDNEY Jan 20 Fixed income investors are
bullish on the prices of Australia's state government bonds,
with the supply of new debt contracting just as demand increases
because of tougher liquid capital rules for banks.
"In the past, we could hold a mix of paper including bank
bonds, now we are forced to own government (or state
government) paper," said Anthony Issa, deputy treasurer at
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Sydney. ICBC
Australia has a A$10 billion balance sheet.
"So naturally, semi-government (state) bond spreads will
compress as, at the same time, the amount of issuance is also
being reduced," he added.
The yield gap between Australia's AAA-rated sovereign and
state 10-year bonds could shrink to a decade-low around 20 basis
points, traders say, a long way from the 115 basis points seen
during the 2007/08 credit crisis.
While opinions vary on which of the major borrowing states
will ultimately perform best, fund managers said there is little
doubt that state's debt will be in high demand as local banks
scramble to find highly liquid assets that are acceptable by the
banking regulator.
Banks already own half the states' total debt, according to
TD Securities data, from a quarter four years ago.
As of Jan. 1, banks operating in Australia can only hold
cash, sovereign and state bonds to meet the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority's definition of high quality
liquid assets, which used to accept bank bonds and other
highly-rated corporate debt as regulatory capital.
APRA's standard is tougher than required by the Bank of
International Settlement's Basel Committee, the international
banking regulator, which permits a broader range of assets.
Australian states plan to privatise around A$130 billion
worth of assets, from ports to power stations, to offset falling
revenues and reduce their substantial debt, although there is no
formal schedule of privatisations.
This means the states' new net debt issuance could be cut to
just A$4 billion by mid-2016, from A$13 billion forecast for
2014/15, the lowest amount since the global financial crisis,
said Andrew Lilley, a strategist at UBS. Some borrowers may even
opt to put debt issuance on hold for a couple of years.
Australian state debt boasts top AAA to AA+ ratings, yet
offers yields about twice as large as those on Spanish sovereign
debt - one of the weakest and most debt-laden European
economies.
Five-year Australian dollar bonds issued by the
resource-rich states of Queensland and Western Australia, rated
AA+ and Aa1, pay around 2.5-2.7 percent. This compares with
yields of less than 1 percent offered by Spain's
euro-denominated debt, rated some 7 notches lower.
($1 = 1.2192 Australian dollars)
