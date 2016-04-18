By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 18 Australia will speed up plans
to build more naval vessels in domestic shipyards, Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday, making an announcement
that could find favour with voters just weeks ahead of a likely
federal election.
Naval shipbuilding is a key part of a plan unveiled in
February to boost defence spending by nearly A$30 billion
($23.02 billion) over the next 10 years.
To speed up the plan, the construction of 12 offshore patrol
vessels, worth A$3 billion ($2.30 billion) would now start in
2018, Turnbull said, though the government has still to award
the contract.
"Putting our navy in the right situation to keep us safe and
putting our naval ship building industry in the right place to
build the ships we need for the future is a great national
endeavour," Turnbull told reporters.
"It will directly secure more than 2,500 jobs for decades to
come."
Construction of the offshore patrol vessels will start in
Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia, and be completed
in Western Australia.
Opinion polls show ebbing support for Turnbull's Liberal
Party, ahead of an election likely to be held on July 2, and
South Australia could be a key battleground state.
Three private companies - Dutch based Damen Shipyards,
German firms Fassmer and Lürssen - have been shortlisted to
build the offshore patrol vessels, Turnbull said.
The timetable for other vessels was unaltered, but Turnbull
said it would entail more work for Adelaide's shipyards.
BAE Systems, Fincantieri and Navantia have
been shortlisted as preferred bidders for the construction of
nine frigates that will be built in Adelaide, he said.
The orders are expected to be worth more than A$35 billion.
The prime minister said Austal Ships Pty Ltd was selected as
the preferred bidder for a contract to construct and maintain up
to 21 Pacific patrol boats. The boats would be built in Western
Australia and the project was valued at around A$500 million, he
added.
While announcing details of Australia's naval shipping
plans, Turnbull refused to comment on questions regarding a
proposed A$50 billion contract to buy 12 submarines.
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, French
state-owned builder DCNS Germany's ThyssenKrupp are
vying for the contract.
($1 = 1.3034 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)