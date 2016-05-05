SYDNEY May 5 Australia signed a A$280 million
($208.8 million) contract with naval shipbuilder Austal Ships
Pty on Thursday for 21 patrol boats, the first stage of its
military expansion, the government said.
Naval shipbuilding is an important part of a plan unveiled
in February to boost defence spending by nearly A$30 billion
($23.02 billion) over the next 10 years.
Building of the 21 vessels will begin in mid-2017, the
government said in a statement, with the first boat set to come
into operation in 2018.
In April, Austal Ships was named as the preferred bidder to
build a separate 12 offshore patrol vessels, worth A$3 billion,
alongside three private companies - Dutch-based Damen Shipyards
and German firms Fassmer and Lürssen.
Separately, BAE Systems, Fincantieri and
Navantia have been shortlisted as preferred bidders for the
construction of nine frigates, the government said.
Contract negotiations are going on for the offshore patrol
vessels and frigates.
As well as expanding its surface fleet, Australia last week
said French state-owned naval contractor DCNS Group will build
it 12 submarines - a contract worth A$50 billion, one the
world's most lucrative defence contracts.
All the maritime building will be done within Australia, a
boost for the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's election
prospects ahead of a general election on July 2.
The government is running neck and neck with the opposition
Labor Party, latest opinion polls showed, but the shipbuilding
will boost employment in key election battlegrounds.
($1 = 1.3410 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Robert Birsel)