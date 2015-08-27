SYDNEY Aug 27 Australia will seek to broaden
and deepen its security alliance with the United States in the
decades ahead as the rise of China and other Asia-Pacific powers
risks fuelling instability in the region, Australia's defence
minister said on Thursday.
Foreshadowing a strategic defence white paper due later this
year, Kevin Andrews said world economic and military power was
shifting to the Asia-Pacific.
"But growth in the region will be uneven and competition to
exert more influence could generate instability," he told U.S.
and Australian business leaders in Canberra.
"Also competing claims for territory and natural resources
in the South China Sea will continue to be a source of tension
in the region. Combined with growth in military capability, this
backdrop therefore has the potential to destabilise the region
and threaten Australia's interests."
China has been increasingly assertive in the South China
Sea, reclaiming land on islands and reefs under its control. The
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have
overlapping claims in the seas, through which $5 trillion in
ship-borne trade passes every year.
U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled a strategic "pivot" to
the Asia-Pacific in 2011, a move that was welcomed by Australia
caused consternation in China, its top trading partner.
Australia recognized that the U.S. alliance "will remain
fundamental to our security and defence planning and the highest
priority of our international cooperation", Andrews said.
The defence white paper would also flesh out plans to
purchase billions of dollars of weaponry, much of it from the
United States.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)