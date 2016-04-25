(Repeat story published on Saturday)
SYDNEY, April 23 Australian police are
investigating how confidential information about the outcome of
a tender process for Australia's next submarine fleet was leaked
to the media, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported
on Saturday.
It is the second leak from within the military acquisition
project which has come down to a race between bids from French,
German and Japanese companies for an A$50 billion contract to
build 12 submarines.
Australia's Federal Police confirmed in a statement to the
ABC that they had been asked to investigate, the broadcaster
said. Police spokesmen were not available for comment.
The investigation follows an ABC report earlier in the week
that said the Japanese bid had been "all but eliminated" from
the tender process.
No official announcement on the outcome of the tender has
been made.
A final decision had been expected at the end of the year
but Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's recent gamble on a July 2
election has sped up the process and a winner is now expected to
be announced by the end of the month.
The contract is politically sensitive as it will likely have
an impact on thousands of jobs in the shipbuilding industry in
South Australia state. Retaining votes in key electorates in
that state will be critical for the government.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries are offering to build a variant of Japan's
Soryu submarine.
Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG's is proposing to scale
up its 2,000-tonne Type 214 class submarine.
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS has proposed
a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine.
America's Raytheon Co, which built the system for
Australia's current Collins-class boats, is vying for a separate
contract for a combat system for the submarine with Lockheed
Martin Corp, which supplies combat systems to the U.S. Navy's
submarine fleet.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel)