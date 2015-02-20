SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia will not partner with
Sweden to build its next-generation submarine fleet, Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday, narrowing the list of
potential partners for the A$50 billion ($39 billion) program to
Germany, France and Japan.
Swedish defence firm Saab, France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS and Germany's
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have expressed interest in
the project.
However, but Abbott ruled Sweden out over its lack of recent
experience.
"The last Australian submarine came off the production line
in about 2001. As I understand it the last Swedish submarine
came off the production line in about 1996, so it's almost two
decades since Sweden built a submarine," Abbott told reporters.
"We are working with the three countries that have
continuous, relevant submarine experience."
Sources have said Australia is strongly considering buying a
version of the 4,000-tonne Soryu-class submarine built by
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries to replace its ageing Collins-class fleet.
Abbott had promised something closer to an open tender
process in an attempt to shore up support ahead of a challenge
to his leadership from within the ruling Liberal Party last
week. He survived but emerged weakened from the internal revolt.
He had pledged ahead of his election in 2013 that up to 12
submarines would be built at state-owned shipbuilder ASC in
South Australia state, before beginning to back-pedal last year
by signalling that cost and timely delivery were paramount.
That placed the embattled Abbott under enormous political
pressure at home, where powerful labour unions and the political
opposition have demanded a domestic build to boost Australia's
languishing manufacturing industry.
His government had ruled out an open tender in December,
appearing to put Japan in the box seat before the recent change
of course around the leadership challenge.
For Japan, such a deal would mark its re-entry into the
global arms market after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended a ban
on weapons exports last year.
Japanese sources with knowledge of the deal have told
Reuters that if Australia issued a formal tender, political
sensitivities meant it was highly unlikely Japan would take
part.
The project had long been expected to cost around A$40
billion, but Abbott on Friday revised that figure upwards to
A$50 billion, making it by far the most expensive defence
procurement project in Australia's history.
($1 = 1.2830 Australian dollars)
