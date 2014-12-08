* Plan to get troubled $7 bln programme back on track
* Project has been blighted by long delays and cost blowouts
* Defence minister plans sovereign submarine building
industry
SYDNEY, Dec 9 Defence contractors BAE Systems
Plc, Navantia SA and Raytheon Co will increase
their roles in Australia's A$8.5 billion ($7 billion) warship
building project as the country tries to get the troubled
programme back on track.
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said on Tuesday the trio's
increased involvement will drive immediate improvements in
shipbuilding performance, without giving any financial details
of their expanded contracts.
Australia's Air Warfare Destroyer project has been blighted
by long delays and cost blowouts. An auditor's report earlier
this year found that local shipyards were not fully prepared to
take on the complex work, while Spain's Navantia provided poor
blueprints marred by "drawing errors or omissions" and late
changes.
"The good news is we have turned a corner," Cormann told
reporters. "We're committed to stop the growing scheduling and
cost overruns."
BAE, Navantia and Raytheon were chosen to increase their
involvement after a competitive procurement process, Cormann
said.
Navantia will contribute design function skills, BAE will
coordinate shipbuilding and Raytheon will offer management
skills.
Raytheon was already part of the programme's AWD Alliance,
rounded out by government military purchaser Defence Materiel
Organisation and government-owned shipbuilder Australian
Submarine Corp (ASC).
SUBMARINE SOVEREIGNTY
Defence Minister David Johnston said the kickstart to the
destroyer programme was the first step of a plan aimed at
restoring the future of naval maritime capability in Australia,
including the creation of a "sovereign industry around
submarines."
Johnston declined to comment when asked if that meant the
country's next submarines would be built in Australia.
The defence minister was forced to apologise last month
after saying he would not trust ASC "to build a canoe", comments
that fuelled expectations that most of the work in an A$40
billion programme will go offshore.
Reuters reported in September that Australia was leaning
toward buying as many as 12 off-the-shelf stealth submarines
from Japan.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott had previously pledged the
submarines would be built in South Australia, where unemployment
exceeds the national average, but his government began
back-pedalling in July, signalling cost and schedule were
paramount.
Tuesday's announcement came as results from a by-election
indicated that Abbott's Liberal Party may concede a majority
government to the opposition Labor Party in South Australia.
Johnston, who has faced increasing pressure to step down
from his portfolio, said more detail on the defence programme
would be provided in the government's Defence White Paper, due
out next year.
