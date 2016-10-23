(Repeats story published on Saturday; no changes to text)
By Harry Pearl
SYDNEY Oct 22 An Australia court overturned on
Saturday government approval of a A$130 million fuel depot and
port at Port Melville, off the country's north coast, handing a
major victory to environmental activists.
The facility, being developed by a unit of Singapore-based
AusGroup, includes a 30-million-litre oil depot on
Melville Island, one of the Tiwi Islands, 120 km (75 miles)
north of Darwin, the capital of Northern Territory.
Justice Richard White ruled in favour of the Environment
Centre Northern Territory, a non-profit group that challenged a
decision by former environment minister Greg Hunt to approve the
project without an environmental impact statement, the court
said.
"The right outcome has prevailed here. This development in
my opinion should never have been built without an environmental
assessment, much less allowed to operate," said lawyer David
Morris, who represented Environment Centre Northern Territory.
The matter has been referred to environment minister Josh
Frydenberg, who will decide if a full environmental impact
assessment is necessary.
The minister and the Federal Department of the Environment
did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
Drew English, convener of the Environment Centre Northern
Territory, welcomed the ruling.
"This type of large scale development is exactly why we have
environmental assessment processes, particularly when you
consider the location of this supply base," English said in a
statement.
The Tiwi Islands are part of a nationally recognised region
of important bio-diversity and are home to dozens of species of
birds, fish, mammals and reptiles.
The port received its first vessel late last year,
facilitating the export of woodchips from the Tiwi Islands.
The fuel depot, which has been awaiting the court decision,
has not gone into operation.
AusGroup was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Robert Birsel)