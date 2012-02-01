SYDNEY Feb 1 At least four groups are lining up to make indicative bids for the long-term lease of the $2 billion Sydney desalination plant, Australia's largest, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Indicative bids for the plant, which can supply 15 percent of Sydney's water needs, are due in mid-February and would lead to a short list of at least three groups. A final decision on the lease of the state-owned plant is expected by mid-2012, the sources said.

The bidders include a consortia of Queensland Investment Corp and RREEf; Mitsubishi Corp owned water utility Trility and Spanish renewable firm Acciona ; Industry Funds Management; and a combination of Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund and the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund, the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Narayanan Somasundaram)