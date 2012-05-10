SYDNEY May 11 Australia's New South Wales state
has signed a A$2.3 billion ($2.33 billion) deal with a
consortium of Hastings Funds Management and Ontario Teachers
Pension Plan for the long-term lease of a desalination plant in
Sydney, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Friday.
Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets advised the
international consortium which will pay A$300 million more than
the plant's regulated asset base.
Under the agreement, Sydney Water is locked into a 50-year
water supply agreement with the owners of the new plant. The
50-year lease will include the desalination plant, the pipeline
and the site.
The consortium beat short-listed bidders Industry Funds
Management and Spark Infrastructure Group to the deal.
Mitsubishi Corp and Acciona dropped out of the
running earlier.
NSW Treasurer Mike Baird is set to announce the deal on
Friday, which will see the desalination plant's almost $2
billion in debt paid off, freeing up the state's balance sheet.
The consortium will operate the desalination plant and feed
output to Sydney Water, which supplies the city of more than 4.5
million people. The plant has a maximum capacity of 250 million
litres a day.
The desalination lease is part of a NSW plan to lease some
public assets to raise money to build infrastructure. The
government has appointed Morgan Stanley to advise it on the
long-term lease of Port Botany in Sydney.
($1 = 0.9887 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)