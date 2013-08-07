SYDNEY Aug 7 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it has named James McMurdo from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as chief executive of Australia and New Zealand and he will take the position in February 2014.

McMurdo has been a partner at Goldman Sachs in London, leading the bank's financial sponsors group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Previously he co-headed the bank's investment banking business in Australia and New Zealand.

"He brings great depth of experience to this important role and is best suited to help grow our strong position across all our client businesses," said Gunit Chadha, Deutsche's co-chief executive for Asia Pacific.

McMurdo will take the position after the incumbent John Macfarlane steps down which he is expected to do in early 2014.