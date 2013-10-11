* CPPIB and Dexus team up for $2.55 bln offer for CPA
* Underscores foreign interest in Australian property sector
* CPA portfolio valued at $3.5 bln
SYDNEY, Oct 11 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's largest pension
funds, has teamed up with Dexus Property to make an
initial A$2.7 billion ($2.55 billion) offer for Commonwealth
Bank of Australia's office trust.
The bid for the Commonwealth Property Office Fund (CPA)
, the latest in a flurry of deals in the real estate
investment trust sector, underscores growing interest from
foreign investors in Australia's property and infrastructure
markets.
High yields combined with clear market regulations and
strong export links to Asia, especially China, is putting
Australia firmly on the radar for sovereign investors such as
CPPIB.
Foreign investment in Australian property, including hotels,
office space and retail malls, almost doubled year-on-year to
A$39.4 billion last year, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.
The bid for CPA, which has a portfolio worth A$3.7 billion
($3.50 billion) that includes prime retail space in Sydney, will
significantly expand CPPIB's assets in Australia.
The Canadian pension fund, one of the world's biggest with
more than C$165 billion ($158.91 billion) in assets, revealed
earlier this year that it owned C$5.8 billion of Australian real
estate, infrastructure, public equity and private equity.
"The (CPA) proposal is an excellent opportunity to expand
our Australian core office portfolio and is in line with our
strategy to invest in high-quality assets that are well position
in their markets," Graeme Eadie, senior vice-president and head
of real estate investments at CPPIB, said in a statement.
OFFICE REITS UNDERPERFORM
The acquisition would give Dexus Property Group, Australia's
largest office management firm, a 26 percent share of the key
Sydney prime grade office market and increase its office assets
under management by almost 50 percent to A$11.5 billion.
Dexus, which already has a 14.9 percent stake in CPA, and
CPPIB are offering A$0.68 a unit in cash and A$0.4516 a unit in
stapled securities for the remainder of the trust.
The proposal offers CPA unitholders a headline offer price
of A$1.15 a unit, slightly under the A$1.20 per security tipped
by analysts.
CPA shares had gained 2.6 percent to A$1.19 by early
afternoon trade, suggesting the market is hopeful of a higher
bid.
CBA Equities analyst David Lloyd told clients in a note that
he remained a seller of CPA at A$1.25.
Commonwealth Bank had no comment on the offer. CPA did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
While residential REITs have outperformed the Australian
share market so far this year, office REITs, including CPA, and
Dexus have underperformed amid a lack of corporate activity,
uncertainty ahead of the September federal election, and a flat
leasing sector.
Dexus shares were up 1 percent to A$1.05 in afternoon trade,
while Commonwealth Bank shares had gained 2 percent to A$72.22.
A deal will need to be approved by Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
If it goes through, CPA will become an unlisted fund,
managed by Dexus and owned equally by Dexus and CPPIB.