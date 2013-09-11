By Jackie Range
| SYDNEY, Sept 11
SYDNEY, Sept 11 Anchorage Capital Partners is
exploring a potential IPO for Australian retailer Dick Smith
Electronics and has appointed Goldman Sachs and Macquarie
Group to advise it on a listing and other strategic
options, sources familiar with the matter said.
The move comes as the IPO market in Australia and New
Zealand is set to return to levels not seen since before the
global financial crisis.
Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners
agreed to pay an upfront A$20 million ($18.61 million) for Dick
Smith in September last year, more than nine months after the
chain was put on the block.
The Dick Smith chain recorded sales of A$1.57 billion and
earnings before interest, tax and one-off charges of A$24.6
million, in financial year 2012, according to a stock exchange
filing.
Macquarie and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Anchorage
Capital Partners couldn't immediately be reached for comment.