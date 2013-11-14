SYDNEY Nov 14 Consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd is seeking to raise A$344.5 million ($320.32 million) in an initial public offering on Dec. 9, the company said in its IPO prospectus.

Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners will hold 20 percent of Dick Smith after the listing. Anchorage currently holds 98 percent of the company's ordinary shares.

Dick Smith had 359 stores in Australia and New Zealand as of mid-October.

($1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Christopher Cushing)