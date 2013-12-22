* Australian distressed debt turnaround estimated at A$8 bln
in 2013
* Mining and rural sectors heavily hit, more distress
expected
* Hedge funds stalking impaired loan portfolios held by
banks
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Dec 23 International hedge funds are
increasingly targetting troubled firms in Australia, from cotton
or macadamia farms to cattle stations and vineyards, expecting a
nascent distressed debt market to generate double-digit returns.
Agriculture and mining, which combined account for around 12
percent of Australia's A$1.5 trillion ($1.35 trillion) economy,
are two sectors particularly targetted by distressed debt
investors -- sometimes known as vulture funds.
"There are many opportunities in investing in distressed
debt in both sectors," said Vince Smith, leader of corporate
restructuring at Ernest & Young in Sydney.
"In agriculture, it's seasonal, it's based on geography and
environmental conditions, whereas mining is a lot more subject
to global pressure like commodities prices."
Funds active in Australia include Oaktree Capital, Fortress
Investment, Apollo Global Management, and Bain Capital's Sankaty
Advisors.
An Ernst and Young report said around half of Australian
listed companies in mining services issued profit downgrades in
the first half of the year and more pain is expected as a long
boom in resource investment fades.
Parts of the farming sector have also been hit hard by
declining property values, drought and natural disasters, with
insolvency experts forecasting further distress.
Lactanz Dairy, one of Western Australia's largest dairy
enterprise, and Murrawee Farms, a large fruit grower, are among
a growing list of embattled companies that could interest hedge
funds, particularly from Hong Kong and the United States, which
are sitting on piles of cash and looking for high returns.
Ernest & Young's Smith says interest is mostly in struggling
small to medium-sized companies with turnovers of A$25 million
to A$200 million, with a view to taking controlling stakes.
The new investors create value by restructuring balance
sheets in riskier ways than banks would usually consider --
including loan-to-own deals where impaired debt is converted to
equity.
"Once they have debt or equity in the company, they can
start to influence the management of the company," said Ernst &
Young's Smith.
Distressed debt investors typically look for returns in the
range of 10 to 15 percent if performance of the assets improves
as expected.
Turnover in Australia's distressed debt market amounted to
around A$8 billion at face value this year, a trader estimated.
While tiny by international standards it accounts for 85
percent of the trading activity in Asia where distressed debt is
less common, according to John Nestel, the chair of the
Turnaround Management Association.
The relative lack of distressed debt business in Asia is one
reason an increasing number of hedge funds are setting up
operations locally, but another attraction is Australia's stable
political and economic environment and transparent legal
framework, said Scott Atkins, a partner at law firm Henry Davis
York.
Hedge funds are also eyeing a potentially far larger slice of
the market here -- portfolios of impaired loans held by banks.
Analysts estimate between A$20 billion and A$40 billion of
distressed debt is held by Australian banks.
There is growing talk that Australia's major lenders could
start offloading distressed loans as early as next year to free
up capital due to the implementation of stricter global capital
and liquidity rules.
"If one starts, others are expected to follow," said Nestel,
who is also a partner at Herbert Smith Freehills law firm.
Banks are reluctant sellers of impaired loans as they
dislike to be seen abandoning relationships with clients by
selling their loans to distressed-debt investors.
"Banks can't hold the debt forever and if the client can't
find a solution to pay down the debt, then this type of solution
becomes required," said Michael Fingland, managing director of
turnaround specialist Vantage Performance.
Market sources say the price tag of such portfolios can be
as low as 30 cents on the dollar, depending on the quality of
the assets.
Analysts and investors pressing banks to offload bad debt
and its related holding costs could also encourage the sale of
impaired loan portfolios, noted Nestel.
