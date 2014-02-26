* Australia to offer loans to drought-hit farmers
* Australian cattle farmers worst hit, record slaughter
* Farmers battle wild animals for scarce water and feed
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Feb 26 The Australian government will
provide a A$320 million ($289 million) assistance package to
help farmers ravaged by years of drought across the east coast,
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Wednesday.
With pockets of Queensland and New South Wales recording the
lowest ever rainfall levels, farmers in the world's
third-biggest beef exporter have been forced to slaughter
starving cows at record rates, pushing prices to lows, and
adding political pressure for federal assistance.
"We can't work miracles, there is no magic wand but we will
do what we can to help in difficult times," said Abbott.
"Plainly for a large number of farmers right now, these are very
difficult times."
The Australian federal government will make around A$280
million available in drought concession loans to give eligible
farm businesses a chance to survive the drought, which has
lasted two years in some parts of Australia.
Farmers in New South Wales and Queensland will also have
access to an extended emergency water infrastructure scheme,
allowing graziers to reclaim the cost of building dams or
irrigation channels needed to keep animals alive, to which the
government committed a further A$12 million dollars.
The package also includes about A$10 million for pest
control in drought-hit areas. Farmers are competing with wild
animals for scarce water supplies and feed, with feral pigs and
kangaroo numbers soaring in parts of Queensland.
The package will make around A$11 million available to help
increase access to social and mental health services in
communities affected by this drought, the government said.
Farmer industry bodies welcomed the package, but stressed
long-term strategy to tackle drought was needed.
"Since the millennium drought (broke), we have probably had
three or four years and we still don't have that long-term
solution," said Matt Linnegar, chief executive officer, National
Farmers Federation. "We can not wait four more years for a
long-term solution."
With a scorching drought withering pastures, farmers in
Queensland state -- home to half of Australia's 28 million
strong livestock herd -- have been forced to slaughter cattle,
while the unfavourable weather has curbed summer crop
production.
Meat and Livestock Australia, an industry body, said over
167,000 head of cattle were culled nationwide in the week ending
Feb. 21 - the third straight weekly kill record.
With ample supply, Australia's benchmark Eastern Young
Cattle Indicator, closed at A$3.11 per kg on Tuesday, near a
four-year low of A$2.78-1/2 kg hit on Jan. 22.
($1 = 1.1078 Australian dollars)
