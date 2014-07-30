SYDNEY, July 30 Australian budget airline
Jetstar apologised on Wednesday after a crew member told
passengers on a flight from the Gold Coast tourist strip,
including some returning from a popular music festival, to flush
away "anything you shouldn't have".
The warning from the flight attendant that sniffer dogs and
quarantine officers were on standby in Sydney prompted a rush to
the plane's toilets, News Ltd reported.
Jetstar, owned by Qantas Airways Ltd, said it
discussed the matter with the crew member involved, who made the
announcement over the plane's PA system.
The airline said the flight attendant had taken a routine
announcement about Australia's strict quarantine regulations,
which prevent some plant and fruit materials being transported
between states, too far.
"Our procedures allow cabin crew to deliver the quarantine
message through a public announcement and on this occasion the
crew member elected to do so," Jetstar said.
"The crew member's words were poorly chosen and are plainly
at odds with the professional standards we'd expect from our
team," it said in an emailed statement.
The indie music festival Splendour in the Grass, the largest
of its kind in Australia over winter, is held over three days
near the tourist haven of Byron Bay, about an hour's drive south
of the Gold Coast across the Queensland state border.
The festival attracts around 30,000 fans to Byron Bay's
seaside parklands each year, with 2014's line-up featuring
artists including Outkast, Lily Allen, and Interpol.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jane Wardell and Paul Tait)