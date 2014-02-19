SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's AMP Ltd said
on Thursday its full-year profit fell 10.6 percent, missing
analyst expectations as a decline in shareholder fund investment
income and lapses in life insurance policies outweighed strong
growth in wealth management.
Australia's third-biggest retail funds manager said
underlying profit was A$849 million ($766.90 million) for the
year to December 31, compared to A$950 million the previous
year.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast AMP's
annual profit to be A$938 million.
AMP has been trying to stem a sales decline at its wealth
protection unit, whose products pay part of a person's salary if
they are unable to work, after it was hit by more claims and as
people dropped policies because of the weaker economy.
AMP declared a final dividend of A$0.115 per share, the same
as last year.
The company's shares have dropped about a quarter in eight
months after AMP gave two warnings about the wealth protection
unit's shrinking profits. The shares last closed on Wednesday at
A$4.50.
($1 = 1.1071 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Byron Kaye; additional reporting by Reshma Apte)