SYDNEY, April 30 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country's fourth-largest bank, on Tuesday reported a 10 percent rise in first-half cash earnings to A$3.18 billion ($3.29 billion) and announced a forecast-busting dividend.

The result was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations of a A$3.14 billion profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, as the bank booked solid earnings in international and institutional banking, and its Australian retail banking unit.

ANZ reinforced expectations of peak profits across the industry this earnings season. It also boosted its dividend by 11 percent to A$0.73, above the $0.67-$0.72 consensus average forecast range.

Dividends at Australia's "Big Four" banks - ANZ, National Australia Bank Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp - are in focus amid strong investor appetite for what are seen as safe and high-yielding shares.

"The beat here will impress as ANZ had been expected to be moderate at best versus its peers, and this might just see it legging up on NAB and Westpac," IG Markets market strategist Chris Evans said in a note.

ANZ shares were 4.2 percent higher at A$31.35 in early trade on Tuesday, a five-and-a-half-year high.

ANZ, which is trying to emulate HSBC Holdings Plc by becoming a pan-Asian lender, said it intended to maintain a full year dividend payout in the range of 65 percent to 70 percent of cash earnings.

The "Big Four" banks are expected to post combined record cash profits of more than A$13 billion for the first half.

CBA, which reports on a different cycle to its peers, posted a record first-half cash profit of A$3.58 billion in February, when it also gave an upbeat outlook for the year.

Westpac is expected to report cash profit of A$3.4 billion on Friday and NAB is forecast to report cash profit of A$3.1 billion on May 9, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

SUPER-REGIONAL

ANZ Chief Executive Mike Smith said the bank's "super-regional" strategy, under which it wants to bring in between 25 and 30 percent of its total revenue from outside Australia and New Zealand by 2017. Its international arm currently contributes around 20 percent of revenue.

The strategy was dealt a blow a month ago when Alex Thursby, the executive in charge of the push into Asia, quit to join the National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

But Smith said the strategy had helped the bank reduce its cost-to-income ratio to 44 percent.

Profit in the company's international and institutional banking division rose 26 percent, while Australian retail and commercial segments grew 6 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Provisions for bad and doubtful debts dropped 13 percent to A$599 million.

Smith said many of 2012's key trends had continued into the first half of 2013, including subdued credit growth, low volatility, low interest rates and deposit margin pressure across all the bank's major markets.

Net interest margins, a key measure of core bank profits, were 2.25 percent, a 10 basis point decline on the corresponding period last year.

The results were first time ANZ has focused on cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, for the half-year.