SYDNEY, April 30 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country's fourth-largest bank, on Tuesday reported a 10 percent rise in first-half cash earnings to A$3.18 billion and announced a forecast-busting dividend.

The result was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations of a A$3.14 billion profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, as the bank booked solid earnings in its international and institutional banking division and its Australian retail banking unit.

The bank's shares are likely to receive a bounce from the announcement of a A$0.73 dividend, an 11 percent rise on last year and above the $0.67-$0.72 consensus average forecast range.

The bank, which is trying to model itself on HSBC Holdings Plc by turning into a regional Asian lender, said it intended to maintain a full year dividend payout in the range of 65 percent to 70 percent of cash earnings.

Provisions for bad and doubtful debts dropped 13 percent to A$599 million.

"Provisions were slightly better than expectations and while the credit outlook remains stable we believe ongoing stress in certain parts of the economy warrants a cautious outlook," ANZ Chief Executive Mike Smith said in a statement.

Net interest margins, a key measure of core bank profits, were steady at 267 basis points.

Australia's "Big Four" banks - ANZ, National Australia Bank Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp - are expected to post combined record cash profits of more than A$13 billion for the first half, according to analysts.

It was the first time ANZ has focused on cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, for the half-year.