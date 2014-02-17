SYDNEY Feb 18 Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil
posted an 82.5 percent fall in full-year net profit on
Tuesday, due to writedowns and redundancy provisions in the wake
of a state government bailout of its struggling SPC Ardmona
fruit cannery.
Coca-Cola, which has also been hurt by a price war with
Suntory-owned Schweppes, reported net profit of A$79.9
million ($72.11 million), compared with A$457.8 million a year
earlier.
That was largely due to a writedown of SPC Ardmona assets by
A$404.0 million.
The Victorian state government stepped in last week with a
A$22 million subsidy for SPC Ardmona after the federal
government rejected pleas from CCA for a A$25 million grant.
The company's shares have dropped 18 percent over the past
year. They closed at A$11.85 on Monday.
($1 = 1.1080 Australian dollars)
