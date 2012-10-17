* Revenue falls 14 on weak advertising spending

* Shares down nearly 60 percent so far in 2012 (Adds CEO quote, details)

SYDNEY Oct 18 Ten Network Holdings Ltd , Australia's third-ranked television network, swung to a full year net loss of A$12.9 million ($13.4 million) on Thursday, as it struggles with weak advertising spending and competition from the internet.

The result compared with a profit of A$14.2 million a year ago for the network -- which counts media executive Lachlan Murdoch and billionaires Gina Rinehart and James Packer among its top shareholders -- hurt by a 14 percent slump in revenue.

"This is a disappointing result and we are focused on turning TEN around through improved ratings, revenue and cost management," Ten chief executive James Warburton said in a statement.

"Undoubtedly we are operating in challenging market and competitive conditions, which have impacted our revenue performance," he added.

Ten, which is in the midst of an operational and strategic review aimed at cutting costs while maintaining the quality of its programming, said it would not pay a dividend this year.

Australian print and television networks are facing a tough market, with advertising depressed by a consumer spending drought and competition intensifying on the internet.

Media stocks have been among the market's worst performers in 2012. Ten shares have fallen about 60 percent so far this year.

The station competes with top-ranked Seven Network and the Nine Network, which received a boost on Wednesday through a deal that will place it under the control of a group of U.S. hedge funds, but leave it debt free.

Ten shares rose 3.2 percent to A$0.32 in early trade, partly recovering from a 6 percent fall on Wednesday after the company said a deal to sell its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to A$145 million to a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity has collapsed.

Ten reiterated on Thursday that it was considering its legal position, but was still in talks with the aim of amending the sale terms. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)