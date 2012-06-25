MELBOURNE, June 25 Australian casino group Echo Entertainment has agreed to modified terms with its U.S. bond holders, which will allow it to use the proceeds of its A$454 million ($454 million) sale of shares to pay down debt.

Echo had flagged in an announcement of the planned share sale this month that if a deal could not be reached, it would have to use the proceeds to redeem the U.S. bonds and pay associated costs.

Malaysian gaming operator Genting Group boosted its stake in Echo to almost 10 percent last week, sources said, putting it on par with billionaire James Packer who is seeking to win greater control of his rival, which owns Sydney's only casino.

