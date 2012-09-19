SYDNEY, Sept 19 Southeast Asian gambling group
Genting is looking to cut its near 10 percent stake in
Australia's Echo Entertainment, offering 39.6 million
shares through broker Citigroup, sources said on Wednesday.
Malaysian-based Genting Group through its
subsidiaries in Singapore and Hong Kong
built its stake in Echo, the owner of the only casino in Sydney,
earlier this year and had sought regulatory approval to increase
its holding.
Genting was looking to sell the shares, equal to about 4.8
percent of Echo, at A$3.99 per share, a 2.7 percent discount to
the closing price of A$4.10, three sources with knowledge of the
sale said. The stake is worth around A$158 million ($165.05
million).
A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment while Echo was
not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars)
