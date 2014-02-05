* H1 underlying profit up 1.3 pct to A$71.5 million
* CEO John Redmond to leave in May after 15 months in job
* Shares plunge 8 pct to record low of A$2.13
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY, Feb 5 Echo Entertainment Group Ltd
chief executive John Redmond announced his retirement
on Wednesday just over a year into the job, leaving the
Australian casino operator to fend for itself in a turf war
against Crown Resorts Ltd.
Redmond called it quits as Echo beat expectations with a
slight uptick in first-half underlying net profit, and the
veteran U.S. casino executive said he was leaving the company in
"much better shape" than it was when he took the helm in January
last year.
But investors sent Echo shares sharply down to a record low
after they had already lost 34 percent on Redmond's watch,
compared with a 52 percent gain for Australian billionaire James
Packer's Crown over the same period.
Echo has come off second best so far in the fight against
Crown for new casino licences on Australia's eastern seaboard,
as the country aims to boost its slice of the $34 billion Asian
gaming market from its current one percent.
Echo Chairman John O'Neill said in a statement that Redmond,
55, the former president and CEO of MGM Grand Resorts, had
"established solid foundations" for future growth and had
retired for personal reasons.
Redmond will be replaced in May by Matt Bekier, the chief
financial officer and executive director who has been with Echo
since it was carved out of Tabcorp Holdings Ltd in
2011.
O'Neill said there had been "no disputation whatsoever
between the board and John" when he was quizzed about Redmond's
departure during a media briefing.
CLSA gaming analyst Sacha Krien said however that the
surprise move raised questions about Echo's future.
"It's not great for investor sentiment, the market will be
asking why he's leaving if operations were about to turn
around," he told Reuters.
Echo shares plunged as much as 8 percent to A$2.13 in
afternoon trade, their lowest since the company's June 2011
listing.
The company earlier said underlying net profit in the six
months to the end of December, excluding significant items, rose
1.3 percent to A$71.5 million ($63.60 million), slightly above
five analysts' forecasts of A$65.9 million.
Net profit was A$46.1 million compared with A$66.5 million
the previous year, hit by one-off expenses and a lower win rate
in the VIP business.
ASIAN GAMBLERS
Echo, which counts Southeast Asia's biggest gaming group
Genting Bhd among its major shareholders, has come
under mounting pressure since it lost a campaign last year to
retain its exclusive casino licence in Sydney.
Lawmakers agreed to grant a second gaming licence to Crown,
which is planning to open a high-roller facility targeting
wealthy Chinese gamblers on Sydney Harbour in 2019.
The fight has now shifted north to the Queensland state
capital Brisbane, a gateway for tourists to destinations like
the Gold Coast and the Great Barrier Reef. Echo has the sole
casino licences in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
Crown announced plans to build a new A$1.5 billion casino,
hotel and retail complex in Brisbane after the Queensland
government said it would seek expressions of interest for a
second casino development in the city, one of three new licences
it has said it will put out to tender for the state.
Echo responded by promising to invest A$1.5 billion to
transform its Treasury Casino and hotel in central Brisbane and
its Jupiters casino on the nearby Gold Coast into two integrated
resorts.
The company sold its Jupiters Townsville hotel complex in
northern Queensland last month to Colonial Leisure Group for
A$70 million to concentrate on the Brisbane market.
Malaysia's Genting sees Echo as a vehicle to grow its
footprint in Australia and is waiting for regulatory approval to
increase its stake above 10 percent.
Even so, analysts are watching for any signs that Genting
will go it alone in Brisbane, a move that would be seen as a
blow for Echo.
"It would suggest Genting is no longer interested in owning
Echo outright, a clear negative for investors in Echo," CLSA's
Krien said.
Genting representatives were unavailable to comment.
($1 = 1.1242 Australian dollars)
